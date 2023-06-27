Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Hilton-Dallas-Plano-Granite-Park
The Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park hotel is situated within a larger, 2.3 million-square-foot mixed-use development.
Driftwood Capital Acquires 299-Room Hilton-Branded Hotel in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Hospitality investment and development firm Driftwood Capital has acquired the 299-room Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park hotel. The accommodations include rooms with queen and king beds, as well as suites. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, business center, grab-and-go mart, two onsite dining options and more than 33,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The new ownership plans to upgrade the guestrooms and meeting space and to assume management of the property. Eastdil Secured represented the seller, Granite Properties, in the transaction.

