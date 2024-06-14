Driftwood Capital Breaks Ground on 150-Room Element Hotel by Marriott in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Driftwood Capital, along with architect AO and general contractor R.D. Olson Construction, has broken ground on Element Hotel by Marriott in the Mission Valley submarket of San Diego.

The seven-story, 150-room hotel will be located next to the existing full-service Marriott Hotel Mission Valley. The two hotels will share the pool amenity deck and restaurant space, while each maintaining its own entrance, lobby, lounge and other amenities.

Slated for completion in winter 2026, the 98,000-square-foot hotel will feature a 5,300-square-foot conference and ballroom space, a fitness center, meeting rooms and a lobby/lounge, as well as shared exterior main and lounge area. Once completed, the hotel will comply with Title 24 energy and water use criteria, which is similar to LEED’s silver level.

Additional project partners include Ficcadenti Waggoner and Castle as structural engineer, Kimley-Horn as civil engineer, RTM Engineering as MEP engineer and Linda Snyder Associates as interior designer.