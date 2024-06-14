Friday, June 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Element-Hotel-Mission-Valley-San-Diego-CA
Element Hotel by Marriott in San Diego’s Mission Valley area will feature 150 guest rooms and 5,300 square feet of conference and meeting room space. (Rendering credit: AO)
CaliforniaDevelopmentHospitalityWestern

Driftwood Capital Breaks Ground on 150-Room Element Hotel by Marriott in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Driftwood Capital, along with architect AO and general contractor R.D. Olson Construction, has broken ground on Element Hotel by Marriott in the Mission Valley submarket of San Diego.

The seven-story, 150-room hotel will be located next to the existing full-service Marriott Hotel Mission Valley. The two hotels will share the pool amenity deck and restaurant space, while each maintaining its own entrance, lobby, lounge and other amenities.

Slated for completion in winter 2026, the 98,000-square-foot hotel will feature a 5,300-square-foot conference and ballroom space, a fitness center, meeting rooms and a lobby/lounge, as well as shared exterior main and lounge area. Once completed, the hotel will comply with Title 24 energy and water use criteria, which is similar to LEED’s silver level.

Additional project partners include Ficcadenti Waggoner and Castle as structural engineer, Kimley-Horn as civil engineer, RTM Engineering as MEP engineer and Linda Snyder Associates as interior designer.

You may also like

Brinkmann Constructors Tops Out 255-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex...

CBRE Negotiates $8.6M Sale of Beachwood Apartments in...

American Gem Packaging Solutions Buys 50,594 SF Industrial...

Trademark Receives Zoning Approval for 400-Unit Multifamily Project...

Berkadia Arranges $400M Construction Loan for Condo Development...

RealtyLink to Develop $100M Industrial Park Near Former...

JLL Secures $52.3M Construction Loan for Logistics Park...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $10.2M Sale of Holiday...

Northgate Real Estate Arranges $34.8M Bankruptcy Sale of...