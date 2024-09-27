Friday, September 27, 2024
The Westin Cocoa Beach Resort, Spa, and Conference Center will feature 502 rooms, 11 food-and-beverage venues and the largest conference center in the Space Coast region. (Rendering courtesy of Gensler)
Driftwood Capital Breaks Ground on $420M Westin Hotel and Conference Center on Florida’s Space Coast

by John Nelson

COCOA BEACH, FLA. — Driftwood Capital has broken ground on the Westin Cocoa Beach Resort, Spa, and Conference Center, a 502-room oceanfront hospitality development on Florida’s Space Coast. The $420 million project will be situated on a 15.7-acre site at 1300 N. Atlantic Ave. in Cocoa Beach and is expected to create approximately 1,800 direct and direct jobs in the region.

The property will offer the largest conference center space in the Space Coast and will plug a 160-mile gap of Marriott International hotels on the Atlantic coast. Upon completion, the Westin Cocoa Beach Resort will feature 11 food-and-beverage venues, including themed restaurants; a high-end spa; surfing wave pool; swimming pools; tennis and pickleball courts; a fitness center with cardio and weights; multiple retail options; and a multi-story parking garage to accommodate about 800 vehicles. The property will also feature 72,000 square feet of open-air venues for meetings and events, as well as 51,500 square feet of indoor space designed for gatherings and conferences.

Project partners include Kast Construction and North Palm Beach, Fla.-based Driftwood Hospitality Management, which will manage the development once completed. Driftwood Capital expects to deliver the Westin Cocoa Beach Resort in summer 2027.

