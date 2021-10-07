REBusinessOnline

Driftwood Capital Buys 111-Room Wylie Hotel in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward

The Wylie Hotel

Located at 551 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, The Wylie Hotel is situated adjacent to Ponce City Market, a mixed-use destination along the Atlanta BeltLine.

ATLANTA — Coral Gables, Fla.-based Driftwood Capital has bought The Wylie Hotel, a 111-room boutique hotel in Atlanta’s historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. The property, which opened in May 2021, is the only independent boutique hotel in Midtown Atlanta, according to Driftwood Capital. Kim King Associates and WHI Real Estate Partners were the sellers. The sales price was not disclosed.

Located at 551 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, The Wylie Hotel is situated adjacent to Ponce City Market, a mixed-use destination along the Atlanta BeltLine. The hotel is also just 1.5 miles from Georgia Tech, one mile from the North Avenue MARTA station and 12 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The Wylie Hotel was formerly 551 Ponce, a 1920s-era hotel. The renovation and expansion of the property added a glass-enclosed sunroom on the first floor, which is home to Mrs. P’s Kitchen & Bar, along with a second-floor outdoor terrace and 11 restored guestrooms. The expansion project also included a five-level addition to the rear of the historic building, which added 100 guestrooms, administrative offices and a fitness center. Guestrooms on the fifth floor have private terraces with views of Ponce City Market.

