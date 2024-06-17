Driftwood Capital Delivers 130-Room Element by Westin Hotel on Florida’s Space Coast

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Driftwood Capital has delivered Element by Westin Melbourne Oceanfront, a 130-room beachfront hotel located at 2655 N. Highway A1A on Florida’s Space Coast. The hotel represents the first beachfront hotel to open in Brevard County since 2020 and the first beachfront property for the Element by Westin brand.

Driftwood Hospitality Management operates the hotel, which features complimentary breakfast for guests, a fitness center, complimentary bike rentals, saline pool and pool deck overlooking the beach and restaurant Ebb & Flow. The hotel is situated within a short drive of Patrick Space Force Base, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the John F. Kennedy Space Center.