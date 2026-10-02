Driftwood Capital, MRC Fund Refinancing of Boston Residential Hotel

BOSTON — Miami-based Driftwood Capital and New York City-based Madison Realty Capital (MRC) have funded the refinancing of a 147-unit residential hotel in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. The amount(s) was not disclosed. The Raffles Boston Hotel & Residences opened in fall 2023 and offers a mix of residential-style guestrooms and suites. Guests have access to a wellness center with a pool, spa and fitness center, as well as three onsite restaurants and bars and butler service. The borrower is London-based investment firm Cain.