Driftwood Capital Provides $34.8M Mezzanine Loan for Marriott-Branded Hotel Complex in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Driftwood Capital has provided a $34.8 million mezzanine loan for the refinancing of Miami Airport Marriott Connection, a complex comprising three Marriott-branded hotels near Miami International Airport. Driftwood Capital provided a two-year loan with three one-year extension options on behalf of the borrowers, an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management and Highgate, via its lending fund Driftwood Lending Partners LP.

Located at 1201 N.W. LeJeune Road, Miami Airport Marriott Connection features a 371-room Marriott hotel, 301-room Courtyard by Marriott and a 164-room Residence Inn by Marriott.

