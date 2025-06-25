Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Driftwood Capital Provides Mezzanine Financing for 1,841-Room Sheraton Dallas Hotel

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Driftwood Capital, a Miami-based lender, has provided new mezzanine financing for the 1,841-room Sheraton Dallas Hotel. Built in 1959, the hotel is located at 400 Olive St. in the downtown area and features 230,000 square feet of meeting and event space and five onsite restaurants, in addition to standard hospitality amenities. The transaction includes the full replacement of a $270 million CMBS loan that was originated in 2024 with a new $300 million senior loan originated by Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase Bank. In tandem, Driftwood upsized its original $30 million mezzanine loan to $35 million. The two-year, floating-rate loan includes three one-year extension options. The sponsor is San Francisco-based Chartres Lodging Group.

