Driftwood Capital Receives $33M Refinancing for Sheraton Park City Hotel in Utah

PARK CITY, UTAH — Driftwood Capital has secured $33 million in refinancing for the Sheraton Park City, a hotel at 1895 Sidewinder Drive in Park City, a resort destination renowned for its ski slopes east of Salt Lake City.

Michael Weinberg, Scott Wadler, Alec Fox and Edmund Aramayo of Berkadia arranged the five-year, fixed-rate CMBS loan through Goldman Sachs Bank USA.

Originally constructed for the 2002 Winter Olympics, Sheraton Park City features 200 guest rooms, an indoor atrium pool with hot tub and sauna, a game room, coffee shop and Timbers Restaurant & Bar with outside covered patio and fire pits. The hotel also offers more than 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space with indoor and outdoor options and shuttle services to historic Main Street and area ski resorts.