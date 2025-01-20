Driftwood Capital Receives $34M CMBS Loan for Refinancing of Pittsburgh Hotel

PITTSBURGH — Florida-based investment firm Driftwood Capital has received a $34 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of the 399-room Sheraton Pittsburgh Hotel at Station Square. The full-service hotel is located along the Monongahela River in the Mount Washington area and includes 29,000 square feet of meeting and event space, as well as an onsite restaurant. Starwood Mortgage Capital and Greystone Commercial Mortgage Capital provided the financing. Driftwood purchased the asset several years ago and renovated it.