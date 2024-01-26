Driftwood Capital Receives $60.5M Loan for Refinancing of Margaritaville Resort in Osage Beach, Missouri

OSAGE BEACH, MO. — Driftwood Capital has received a $60.5 million loan for the refinancing of the Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake of the Ozarks. The 520-room resort is located in Osage Beach, a central Missouri city located along the Lake of the Ozarks. Located at 494 Tan Tar A Drive, the property includes a full-service marina, championship golf course, indoor water park, spa and seven restaurants and bars. Driftwood acquired the asset in 2017 and rebranded it from the Tan-Tar-A Resort into a Margaritaville hotel. Michael Weinberg and Scott Wadler of Driftwood worked with Alec Fox of Berkadia to secure the loan through Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Starwood Mortgage Capital. The five-year loan features interest-only payments for the full term.