Friday, January 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Driftwood acquired the 520-room resort in 2017 and rebranded it as a Margaritaville property.
HospitalityLoansMidwestMissouri

Driftwood Capital Receives $60.5M Loan for Refinancing of Margaritaville Resort in Osage Beach, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

OSAGE BEACH, MO. — Driftwood Capital has received a $60.5 million loan for the refinancing of the Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake of the Ozarks. The 520-room resort is located in Osage Beach, a central Missouri city located along the Lake of the Ozarks. Located at 494 Tan Tar A Drive, the property includes a full-service marina, championship golf course, indoor water park, spa and seven restaurants and bars. Driftwood acquired the asset in 2017 and rebranded it from the Tan-Tar-A Resort into a Margaritaville hotel. Michael Weinberg and Scott Wadler of Driftwood worked with Alec Fox of Berkadia to secure the loan through Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Starwood Mortgage Capital. The five-year loan features interest-only payments for the full term.

You may also like

The Feil Organization Refinances 269,490 SF Shopping Center...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $5.5M Refinancing for Guadalupe...

Chicagoland Quad Cities Express Signs 140,000 SF Industrial...

PREMIER Design + Build Group Begins Expansion Project...

Wangard Partners, Kraus-Anderson Complete $5M Veterans Affairs Clinic...

Breneman Capital Sells Chicago Apartment Building for $4M

Turnberry to Develop 39-Story Hotel-Condo Tower in Nashville

Greystone Provides $18.6M Agency Loan for Keystone Apartments...

BWE Provides $16.8M in Agency Financing for Affordable...