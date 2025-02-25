Driftwood Capital Secures $37.9M in Construction Financing for Element by Westin Mission Valley in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Driftwood Capital has obtained $37.9 million in construction financing for the development of Element by Westin Mission Valley, an extended stay hotel in San Diego’s Mission Valley neighborhood. Upon completion, the hotel will feature 148 suite-style rooms, more than 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a fitness center, courtyard, lobby bar and lounge and a restaurant. Situated on 1.5 acres, The Element by Westin Mission Valley is slated for completion by the end of 2026.

Driftwood Capital currently owns the adjacent hotel, Marriott Mission Valley, which was purchased in 2019 with the adjacent development parcel with the plans to renovate the existing property and later develop an extended-stay hotel that would benefit from Marriott’s amenities, resort-style pool and parking.

Jordan Ray, Jamie Matheny, Steven Buchwald and Rachael Krawiecki of IPA Capital Markets secured the financing from Fifth Third Bank for the sponsor, a vertically integrated commercial real estate investment, development and lending platform specializing in hospitality properties.