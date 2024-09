HOUSTON — Drilling Tools International has signed a 16,988-square-foot office lease in Houston’s Westchase District. The provider of energy equipment is taking space at The Towers at Westchase, a two-building development that houses an onsite deli and restaurant, fitness center and a conference center. Brad Fricks and Matthew Seliger of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Franklin Street Properties, in the lease negotiations. Peyton Poynter of Park Realty represented the tenant.