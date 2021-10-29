Drilling Tools International Signs 27,150 SF Industrial Lease in Houston

HOUSTON — Drilling Tools International, a manufacturer of products for the downhole land and offshore drilling industries, has signed a 27,150-square-foot industrial lease at 1612 Southcreek Lane in Houston. The crane-served property is located on a 2.9-acre site within Candle Ridge Business Park on the city’s north side. Ed Frantz, John Amini and Boomer White of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jason Tangen of Colliers International represented the landlord, TRECAP Southcreek Partners.