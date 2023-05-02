DrinkPAK Leases Two Buildings of Center at Needham Ranch Industrial Park in Santa Clarita, California

SANTA CLARITA, CALIF. — The Center at Needham Ranch, a 1.7 million-square-foot industrial park in Santa Clarita, has reached full occupancy.

Beverage manufacturer DrinkPAK has leased the last two buildings in the final phase of the development. This will expand the company’s footprint at the center to 965,000 square feet. Construction on the final phase will be completed by year-end 2023.

DrinkPAK will occupy the 107,522-square-foot Building 17 and the 85,802-square-foot Building 18 at the center. The company had previously pre-leased the entire 198,451-square-foot Building 14, following its leasing of 172,324 square feet of space in Building 2 in October 2020 and 400,095 square feet in Buildings 3 and 4 in April 2021.

The Center at Needham Ranch is a joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. and Clarion Partners. Patrick DuRoss, John DeGrinis and Jeff Abraham of Newmark represented DrinkPAK in the most recent lease. CBRE’s Craig Peters, Cameron Merrill and Doug Sonderegger are the center’s leasing agents.