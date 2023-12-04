DrinkPAK Signs Two Industrial Lease Expansions Totaling 2.9 MSF in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH — California-based canned beverage manufacturer DrinkPAK has signed two industrial leases in Fort Worth representing 2.9 million square feet of expansion, moves that are expected to bring about 1,000 new full-time to the area by 2026. The space at Trammell Crow’s development at 25001 Eagle Parkway spans 1.5 million square feet. The deal at Carter Park East, which is owned by Crow Holdings Capital, Rob Riner Cos. and Clarion Partners, is for 1.4 million square feet. Patrick DuRoss, John DeGrinis, Jeff Abraham, Javier Galvan, Adam Faulk, James Cooksey, Garrison Efird and Adam Faulk Jr. of Newmark represented DrinkPAK in the lease negotiations. The City of Fort Worth has approved a 10-year tax abatement valued at $21 million for DrinkPAK’s expansion in support of the area’s long-term development.