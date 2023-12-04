Monday, December 4, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DrinkPAK-Fort-Worth
DrinkPAK's expanded footprint in Fort Worth spans 2.9 million square feet across two spaces.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

DrinkPAK Signs Two Industrial Lease Expansions Totaling 2.9 MSF in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH — California-based canned beverage manufacturer DrinkPAK has signed two industrial leases in Fort Worth representing 2.9 million square feet of expansion, moves that are expected to bring about 1,000 new full-time to the area by 2026. The space at Trammell Crow’s development at 25001 Eagle Parkway spans 1.5 million square feet. The deal at Carter Park East, which is owned by Crow Holdings Capital, Rob Riner Cos. and Clarion Partners, is for 1.4 million square feet. Patrick DuRoss, John DeGrinis, Jeff Abraham, Javier Galvan, Adam Faulk, James Cooksey, Garrison Efird and Adam Faulk Jr. of Newmark represented DrinkPAK in the lease negotiations. The City of Fort Worth has approved a 10-year tax abatement valued at $21 million for DrinkPAK’s expansion in support of the area’s long-term development.

You may also like

Dobbins Group to Develop Two Apartment Communities in...

CBRE Investment, GMH to Begin Renovations at 734-Bed...

Wood Partners Opens 330-Unit Alta Cypress Springs Apartments...

RailField, Artemis Acquire 201-Unit Multifamily Property in Houston

35 South Capital Buys 84-Unit Village Place Apartments...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 21,136 SF Industrial Lease...

TFE Properties Acquires 30,230 SF Industrial Building in...

PSRS Arranges $11M Refinancing for Sunny Hills Business...

Ware Malcomb Completes 92,000 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Building...