Drip Auto Spa Opens New Car Wash in Highland, Indiana

HIGHLAND, IND. — Drip Auto Spa has opened a new car wash at 8955 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland, a city in northwest Indiana. The 45,000-square-foot redevelopment project took nearly three years of planning, zoning approvals, design and construction. F & E Ventures LLC acquired the one-acre site that included a long-defunct night club in a state of near collapse. The new auto spa on the site features the latest technology for washing cars and light-duty trucks. Multi-lane automated vehicle entry and payment systems enhance the flow and eliminate long lines.

Bill Loy and Jeff Bennett of McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage brokered the transaction. Loy represented F & E Ventures in the acquisition of the land. Bennett represented the seller, Goulas Inc. Design Alliance was the project architect, and Torrenga Engineering provided engineering services. Drip Auto Spa owners plan to add new locations in Cape Coral, Fla., and Lakemoor, Ill., in 2024.