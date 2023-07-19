Drive Shack to Open 20,265 SF Puttery Minneapolis This Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — Drive Shack Inc., an owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, will open Puttery Minneapolis this Friday, July 21. Located in the city’s North Loop, the adults-only, 20,265-square-foot venue features several bar and lounge areas as well as three nine-hole putting courses. Each putting course has its own theme. At the Minneapolis location, the themes include: art museum, conservatory and library. Each course features décor reminiscent of its theme. Puttery currently operates in The Colony, Texas; Charlotte, N.C.; Washington, D.C.; Houston; Chicago; and Pittsburgh.