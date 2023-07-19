Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Pictured is the library-themed putting course.
DevelopmentMidwestMinnesotaRetail

Drive Shack to Open 20,265 SF Puttery Minneapolis This Friday

by Kristin Harlow

MINNEAPOLIS — Drive Shack Inc., an owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, will open Puttery Minneapolis this Friday, July 21. Located in the city’s North Loop, the adults-only, 20,265-square-foot venue features several bar and lounge areas as well as three nine-hole putting courses. Each putting course has its own theme. At the Minneapolis location, the themes include: art museum, conservatory and library. Each course features décor reminiscent of its theme. Puttery currently operates in The Colony, Texas; Charlotte, N.C.; Washington, D.C.; Houston; Chicago; and Pittsburgh.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.3M Sale of New...

US Retail Sales Rise in June, NRF Predicts...

NewQuest Properties to Develop $62M Multifamily Project in...

Olympus Design and Development Breaks Ground on $65M...

Meridian Design Build Completes 258,720 SF Spec Industrial...

Two Tenants Expand Leases Within Fulton Labs in...

Kraus-Anderson Completes Construction of $2.4M Dialysis Center in...

JLL Arranges Equity for 200-Unit Axis @ Davis...

Westwood Financial Sells 37,442 SF Sycamore Plaza Shopping...