The new space will be located underneath Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, California.
Driver SPG Starts Construction of $14.5M St. Callistus Chapel in Garden Grove, California

by Jeff Shaw

GARDEN GROVE, CALIF. — Driver SPG, a division of C.W. Driver Companies, has started construction of the St. Callistus Chapel and Crypts, a new worship space located underneath Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove. 

The $14.5 million chapel, designed in a modern Byzantine architectural style, will feature sacred art from Granda of Madrid, Spain, and will accommodate 220 people with a marble altar for masses and devotional shrines on each side. 

The project is scheduled for completion by summer 2024. It will include hundreds of niches and burial spaces for generations of Diocese of Orange bishops.

