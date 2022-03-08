Driverge Vehicle Innovations Inks 150,000 SF Lease at Chapel Hill Business Park in Akron, Ohio

This rendering shows plans for the tenant’s space. Chapel Hill Business Park is a redevelopment of the former Chapel Hill Mall by Industrial Commercial Properties.

AKRON, OHIO — Driverge Vehicle Innovations has inked a 150,000-square-foot industrial lease at Chapel Hill Business Park, a redevelopment of the former Chapel Hill Mall in Akron. Owner Industrial Commercial Properties has redeveloped and leased 58 percent of the former regional mall. Driverge, a wholly owned subsidiary of MobilityWorks, is an upfitter for Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Dodge vehicles. Greg Hopkins represented the company on an internal basis with assistance from JLL’s Kristy Hull.