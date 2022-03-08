REBusinessOnline

Driverge Vehicle Innovations Inks 150,000 SF Lease at Chapel Hill Business Park in Akron, Ohio

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Ohio

This rendering shows plans for the tenant’s space. Chapel Hill Business Park is a redevelopment of the former Chapel Hill Mall by Industrial Commercial Properties.

AKRON, OHIO — Driverge Vehicle Innovations has inked a 150,000-square-foot industrial lease at Chapel Hill Business Park, a redevelopment of the former Chapel Hill Mall in Akron. Owner Industrial Commercial Properties has redeveloped and leased 58 percent of the former regional mall. Driverge, a wholly owned subsidiary of MobilityWorks, is an upfitter for Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Dodge vehicles. Greg Hopkins represented the company on an internal basis with assistance from JLL’s Kristy Hull.

