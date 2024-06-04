Tuesday, June 4, 2024
DRP, Stony Point to Break Ground on 328-Unit Multifamily Development in Charlottesville, Virginia

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — Dominion Realty Partners (DRP), in partnership with Stony Point Development Group (SPDG), has announced plans to break ground on Rio Point Apartments, a multifamily development in Charlottesville. United Bank will provide construction financing and Quad Capital Partners is providing equity for the project, which is scheduled to begin construction in the coming days.

Upon completion, the property will total 328 units, with 15 percent of residences designated as affordable housing for residents earning 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). Apartments will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities will include a pool with grilling stations, fitness center and an interior park with a separate dog park. The first units of Rio Point are scheduled for completion in summer 2025.

