DRP to Break Ground on 270-Unit Perimeter Pointe Apartments in Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dominion Realty Partners (DRP) will break ground this month on Perimeter Pointe Apartments, a 270-unit multifamily community in southwest Charlotte. Situated within the LakePointe Corporate Center business park at 3737 Glen Lake Drive, the property will feature a pool, activity lawn, automated package delivery system, fitness center and a club/game room.

Rule Joy Trammell & Rubio designed the community, and Armada Hoffler Construction will serve as the general contractor. The first units are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2025.

Trustmark Bank, along with Dogwood State Bank and Providence Bank, is providing financing for the project. CBRE acted as an advisor on the debt placement, and the Richmond office of Hunton Andrews Kurth represented DRP. Moore & Van Allen assisted in rezoning the property, which was acquired from Childress Klein for an undisclosed amount. Perimeter Pointe marks DRP’s sixth project in the metro Charlotte area.