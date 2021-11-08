Drucker + Falk Purchases Sommerset Place Apartments in Raleigh for $26.7M

RALEIGH, N.C. — Drucker + Falk has purchased Sommerset Place Apartments, a 144-unit apartment community in Raleigh, for $26.7 million (or $185,000 per unit). Will Mathews of Colliers International represented the seller, Investors Management Group Inc. (IMG), in the transaction.

Built in 1983, Sommerset Place offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, grilling centers and a dog park. The property was built with a density of 16 units per acre.

Located at 6717 Six Forks Road, the apartment community is situated close to Interstates 440 and 540, as well as about 16.9 miles from the Research Triangle in Durham and 13.1 miles from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

IMG purchased Sommerset Place in December 2017 for $14.3 million and completed a $1 million renovation program. The new owner plans to continue capital improvements on the property.