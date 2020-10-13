Drucker + Falk Sells Three-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Virginia for $113M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

Pictured is the 220-unit Hanover Crossing Apartments in Mechanicsville, Va., which The Kushner Cos. acquired as part of a three-property portfolio.

NEWPORT NEWS, MECHANICSVILLE AND HENRICO, VA. — DF Ventures, a division of Drucker + Falk, has sold a three-property, 710-unit apartment portfolio in Virginia for $113 million. The three properties are the 300-unit Chesapeake Bay Apartments in Newport News, the 220-unit Hanover Crossing Apartments in Mechanicsville and the 190-unit Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico. Drucker + Falk acquired the portfolio in 2016 for $68.5 million and invested $10.5 million to upgrade the unit interiors, exteriors and amenity spaces across all three properties. The Kushner Cos. acquired the portfolio. Charles Wentworth, Hank Hankins and Will Matthews of Colliers International represented the seller in the transaction.