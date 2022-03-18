REBusinessOnline

D&S Development Divests of Multifamily Tower in Midtown Sacramento for $57.1M

1430-Q-St-Sacramento-CA

Located at 1430 Q St. in Sacramento, the eight-story multifamily building features 75 apartments, a rooftop terrace, fitness center, parking garage and a courtyard with outdoor seating.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Sacramento-based D&S Development has sold an eight-story multifamily building located at 1430 Q St. in Sacramento to San Francisco-based Soma Capital for $57.1 million, or $761,333 per unit.

Built in 2020, the 95,461-square-foot property features 75 apartments and 8,744 square feet of ground-floor retail space. At the time of sale, the asset was 99 percent occupied. The building features one studio, 29 one-bedroom, 43 two-bedroom and two three-bedroom units with washers/dryers, central heat/air, upscale design and construction, floor-to-ceiling windows, large closets and private patios/balconies in select units.

Community amenities include a rooftop terrace, fitness center, yoga room, courtyard with outdoor seating, garage parking, electric vehicle charging station, bike storage and pet spa.

Jason Parr, Scott MacDonald, John Hansen, Michael Bissada and Sydney Ladrech of Cushman & Wakefield’s Multifamily Advisory Group in Northern California represented the seller in the transaction.

