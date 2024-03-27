Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsColoradoOfficeWestern

DS Real Estate Sells Single-Tenant Office Property in Golden, Colorado for $3.8M

by Amy Works

GOLDEN, COLO. — DS Real Estate LLC has completed the disposition of a single-tenant office building located at 607 19th St. in Golden, a suburb west of Denver. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $3.8 million, or $315.85 per square foot.

Formerly a retail bank building, the 12,031-square-foot property was redeveloped into a modern office space in 2017. The asset features ample parking, offices with mountain views, two conference rooms, a breakroom with a built-in speakeasy bar in the former bank vault space, and bathrooms with large locker/shower areas.

Brett MacDougall and Michael DeSantis of Unique Properties Inc. / TNC Worldwide represented the seller, while Kurt Liss of JLL represented the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

King Street to Convert Office Building into Mesa...

SIHI Breaks Ground on Costco-Anchored Shopping Center in...

Ryan Cos., Strata Equity Group Plan 278-Unit Millenia...

Cambridge Arranges $5.6M Acquisition Loan for Twilight Haven...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Brokers $2M Sale...

Tokyo Electron Signs 98,761 SF Office Lease in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 60-Unit Rosslyn...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $18M Sale of 129,059...

Maverick Commercial Mortgage Arranges $2.4M Loan for Refinancing...