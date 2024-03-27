DS Real Estate Sells Single-Tenant Office Property in Golden, Colorado for $3.8M

GOLDEN, COLO. — DS Real Estate LLC has completed the disposition of a single-tenant office building located at 607 19th St. in Golden, a suburb west of Denver. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $3.8 million, or $315.85 per square foot.

Formerly a retail bank building, the 12,031-square-foot property was redeveloped into a modern office space in 2017. The asset features ample parking, offices with mountain views, two conference rooms, a breakroom with a built-in speakeasy bar in the former bank vault space, and bathrooms with large locker/shower areas.

Brett MacDougall and Michael DeSantis of Unique Properties Inc. / TNC Worldwide represented the seller, while Kurt Liss of JLL represented the buyer in the deal.