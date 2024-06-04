Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Forbes Center comprises 17 industrial, flex and office properties in Lanham, Md.
DSC Partners, Harbert Management Buy Industrial Portfolio in Suburban Maryland for $86.4M

by John Nelson

LANHAM, MD. — DSC Partners, in partnership with Harbert Management Corp. (HMC), has purchased Forbes Center, a 17-property, 785,000-square-foot portfolio comprising industrial, flex and office buildings in Lanham, about 12 miles northeast of Washington, D.C. The seller was not disclosed.

Tenants at the property include distribution companies, government contractors, local and national service providers and medical groups. Rob Pugh, Ken Fellows, Keiry Martinez and Aaron Carroll of KLNB will lease the properties on behalf of the buyers, and Transwestern will provide property management services.

