DSF Group Acquires Apartment Community in Milford, Massachusetts for $87M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

MILFORD, MASS. — An affiliate of Boston-based DSF Group has acquired Rolling Green Apartments, a 304-unit multifamily community located about 40 miles southwest of Boston in Milford, for $87 million. Built in 1970, the 29-building community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. About 30 percent (88) of the residences are townhomes that average 1,060 square feet. Simon Butler, Biria St. John and John McLaughlin of CBRE represented the seller, an affiliate of metro Boston-based Philmor Real Estate Investments, in the transaction.