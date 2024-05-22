DSF Group Sells 195-Unit Apartment Complex in Malden, Massachusetts

MALDEN, MASS. — The DSF Group, an investment firm with offices in Boston and Washington D.C., has sold Halstead Malden Square, a 195-unit apartment complex located on the northern outskirts of Boston. Built in 2015, the six-story, market-rate building houses studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, golf simulator, game room, bocce ball court and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented DSF Group in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an entity advised by Nuveen Real Estate.