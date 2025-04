TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — The DSF Group, an investment firm with offices in Boston and Washington D.C., has sold Halstead Tarrytown, a 300-unit asset located about 30 miles north of New York City. Built in 1998, the property consists of 11 two-story buildings offering a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. Steve Simonelli led the JLL team that represented the seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.