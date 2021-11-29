REBusinessOnline

DSH Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 90-Room Days Inn By Wyndham in Clearwater, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

Days Inn

Located at 2940 Gulf to Bay Blvd., the Days Inn is about 13.6 miles from Tampa International Airport and six miles from Clearwater Beach.

CLEARWATER, FLA. — DSH Hotel Advisors, a Tampa-based hotel brokerage and advisory firm, has arranged the sale of Days Inn By Wyndham, a 90-room hotel in Clearwater. Dennis Hopper and Randy Taylor of DSH represented the seller, an entity known as Mega C Hospitality LLC, and the buyer, an entity known as Prism Development LLC. The sales price was not disclosed.

Located at 2940 Gulf to Bay Blvd., the Days Inn is about 13.6 miles from Tampa International Airport and six miles from Clearwater Beach.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  