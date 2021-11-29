DSH Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 90-Room Days Inn By Wyndham in Clearwater, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

Located at 2940 Gulf to Bay Blvd., the Days Inn is about 13.6 miles from Tampa International Airport and six miles from Clearwater Beach.

CLEARWATER, FLA. — DSH Hotel Advisors, a Tampa-based hotel brokerage and advisory firm, has arranged the sale of Days Inn By Wyndham, a 90-room hotel in Clearwater. Dennis Hopper and Randy Taylor of DSH represented the seller, an entity known as Mega C Hospitality LLC, and the buyer, an entity known as Prism Development LLC. The sales price was not disclosed.

Located at 2940 Gulf to Bay Blvd., the Days Inn is about 13.6 miles from Tampa International Airport and six miles from Clearwater Beach.