DSH Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of Microtel Inn & Suites Hotel in Brooksville, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

Microtel Inn

The Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham is located at 6298 Nature Coast Blvd. near Interstate 75 and State Route 98.

BROOKSVILLE, FLA. — DSH Hotel Advisors has brokered the sale of a 57-room Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham hotel in Brooksville. Dennis Hopper of DSH represented the seller, an entity doing business as L&H LLC, and the buyer, Aarush Hospitality LLC. The sales price was not disclosed.

The Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham is located at 6298 Nature Coast Blvd. near Interstate 75 and State Route 98. The hotel is located adjacent to Croom ATV Park, which has 2,600 acres of trails. According to its website, the hotel offers free breakfast and complimentary Wi-Fi, as well guest laundry services, an onsite gym and an outdoor pool.

DSH Hotel Advisors is a Tampa-based hotel brokerage and advisory firm.

