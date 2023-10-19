Thursday, October 19, 2023
The new facility at the Karis Center for Commerce will support Ravago’s polymer distribution activities in greater Chicago and North America.
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

DSI Group Breaks Ground on 500,000 SF Industrial Facility for Ravago in Montgomery, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MONTGOMERY, ILL. — DSI Group has broken ground on a 500,000-square-foot industrial facility for Ravago in Montgomery, a far west suburb of Chicago. The project will anchor the 200-acre Karis Center for Commerce. Founded in 1961 in Belgium, Ravago is a polymer and chemical distribution company. The new facility will support Ravago’s polymer distribution activities in greater Chicago and North America. The building will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 22 dock positions, four drive-in doors and 12,776 square feet of office space. The site offers 268 railcar positions, and 207 future railcar positions have been earmarked for Ravago’s project. Karis Industrial is the owner and developer of Karis Center for Commerce.

