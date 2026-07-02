Thursday, July 2, 2026
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Building III is the final phase of Speedway Commerce Center, an 808,693-square-foot industrial development underway in Daytona Beach.
DevelopmentFloridaIndustrialSoutheast

DSI, Karis Break Ground on Final Phase of Speedway Commerce Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

by Abby Cox

Daytona Beach, Fla. — Development Solutions Inc., in partnership with Karis and the City of Daytona Beach, has broken ground on the final phase of Speedway Commerce Center, an 808,693-square-foot industrial development underway in Daytona Beach.

Designed by Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC) and constructed by DSI South, Building III will support the needs of logistics, distribution, manufacturing and e-commerce users.

Building III will comprise 217,603 square feet and will feature 36-foot clear heights; 32 dock doors and two drive-in doors; 210 car parking spaces and 33 trailer stalls; an ESFR sprinkler system; and the ability to accommodate more than 20,000 square feet of office space and four tenants. The building is expected for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2026.

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