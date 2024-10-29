Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Stockyards Cold is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2025.
DSI, Karis Cold Break Ground on 100,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Development Solutions Inc. (DSI) and Karis Cold have broken ground on Stockyards Cold, a 100,000-square-foot cold storage facility in Chicago’s McKinley Park neighborhood. The project is situated on five acres at 3815 S. Ashland Ave. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2025. Stockyards Cold will feature technology capable of maintaining temperatures as low as minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit. The project marks the first cold storage facility in Chicago to offer a clear height of 50 feet, according to the development team. Customizable features will include blast freezing, automated racking and advanced temperature monitoring systems. John Basile of NAI Hiffman is the leasing agent.  

