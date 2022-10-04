DSV Air & Sea Preleases 307,378 SF Industrial Building in Bensenville, Illinois

The property at 1401 Devon Ave. is slated for completion in spring 2023.

BENSENVILLE, ILL. — DSV Air & Sea Inc. has preleased a 307,378-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Bensenville. The property at 1401 Devon Ave. is slated for completion in spring 2023. ML Realty Partners owns the development along with an adjacent 297,238-square-foot building that was leased by Apex Logistics International Inc. last winter. Both buildings feature a clear height of 40 feet and are situated in DuPage County. The site is less than one-half mile north of Illinois Route 390. Kevin Segerson of CBRE represented DSV Air & Sea in the lease. Andrew Maletich, Matt Garland and Dustin Albers of Cawley Chicago represented ML Realty Partners.