REBusinessOnline

DSV Air & Sea Preleases 307,378 SF Industrial Building in Bensenville, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

The property at 1401 Devon Ave. is slated for completion in spring 2023.

BENSENVILLE, ILL. — DSV Air & Sea Inc. has preleased a 307,378-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Bensenville. The property at 1401 Devon Ave. is slated for completion in spring 2023. ML Realty Partners owns the development along with an adjacent 297,238-square-foot building that was leased by Apex Logistics International Inc. last winter. Both buildings feature a clear height of 40 feet and are situated in DuPage County. The site is less than one-half mile north of Illinois Route 390. Kevin Segerson of CBRE represented DSV Air & Sea in the lease. Andrew Maletich, Matt Garland and Dustin Albers of Cawley Chicago represented ML Realty Partners.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  