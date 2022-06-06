DSV Air & Sea Signs 142,685 SF Industrial Lease in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — DSV Air & Sea, a global logistics firm based in Denmark, has signed a 142,685-square-foot industrial lease at 12230 Paseo Del Este Blvd. in El Paso. The space is located within Building 2 of El Paso Logistics Park, a 59-acre development by Kansas City-based VanTrust Real Estate. PSRBB Industrial Group designed Phase I of the project, which was completed in September 2021, and Jordan Foster Construction served as the general contractor. Bill Caparis and Arturo De la Mora of CBRE represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Chad McCleskey, also with CBRE, represented the tenant.