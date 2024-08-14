Wednesday, August 14, 2024
DSV Global Transport & Logistics has leased the entire building at 300 Salt Meadow Road in Carteret, New Jersey. The building is part of the Crow Holdings at Carteret development, which spans 126 acres near Exit 12 of the New Jersey Turnpike.
DSV Global Transport & Logistics Signs 355,000 SF Industrial Lease in Carteret, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

CARTERET, N.J. —DSV Global Transport & Logistics has signed a 355,000-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Carteret. The Danish freight company will occupy the entirety of the building at 300 Salt Meadow Road, which is located within the 1.2 million-square-foot Crow Holdings at Carteret development. Jules Nissim, Stan Danzig and Kimberly Bach of Cushman & Wakefield represented Crow Holdings in the lease negotiations. Mindy Lissner, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the tenant. The deal brings the development to roughly 45 percent occupancy following last fall’s 188,000-square-foot lease with Hong Kong-based Weida Freight Systems.

