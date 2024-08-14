DSV Global Transport & Logistics Signs 355,000 SF Industrial Lease in Carteret, New Jersey

CARTERET, N.J. —DSV Global Transport & Logistics has signed a 355,000-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Carteret. The Danish freight company will occupy the entirety of the building at 300 Salt Meadow Road, which is located within the 1.2 million-square-foot Crow Holdings at Carteret development. Jules Nissim, Stan Danzig and Kimberly Bach of Cushman & Wakefield represented Crow Holdings in the lease negotiations. Mindy Lissner, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the tenant. The deal brings the development to roughly 45 percent occupancy following last fall’s 188,000-square-foot lease with Hong Kong-based Weida Freight Systems.