REBusinessOnline

DSV Signs 368,537 SF Industrial Lease in Suburban Cleveland

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Ohio

The third-party logistics company will lease a building formerly occupied by Best Buy.

STREETSBORO, OHIO — Third-party logistics company DSV has signed a 368,537-square-foot industrial lease at a former Best Buy distribution center in the Cleveland suburb of Streetsboro. Located at 9780 Mopar Drive near I-480, the property features 68 docks, two drive-in doors, 14,500 square feet of office space and a clear height of 32 feet. DSV will move into the facility in September. David Stecker of JLL represented ownership, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, which is managed by The RMR Group. Joe Messina and Dominic Carbonari of JLL represented DSV.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
24
A Marketer, an Operator, and a Senior Walk into a Webinar: Digital Marketing Strategies to Attract Seniors Housing Residents
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  