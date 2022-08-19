DSV Signs 368,537 SF Industrial Lease in Suburban Cleveland

The third-party logistics company will lease a building formerly occupied by Best Buy.

STREETSBORO, OHIO — Third-party logistics company DSV has signed a 368,537-square-foot industrial lease at a former Best Buy distribution center in the Cleveland suburb of Streetsboro. Located at 9780 Mopar Drive near I-480, the property features 68 docks, two drive-in doors, 14,500 square feet of office space and a clear height of 32 feet. DSV will move into the facility in September. David Stecker of JLL represented ownership, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, which is managed by The RMR Group. Joe Messina and Dominic Carbonari of JLL represented DSV.