DSW Opens 15,616 SF Store at Fashion District Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) has opened a 15,616-square-foot store at Fashion District Philadelphia, a shopping, dining and entertainment destination in the Center City neighborhood. DSW’s opening comes on the heels of the debuts of tenants such as Kate Spade Outlet and Industrious, as well as the re-openings of Candytopia and Wonderspaces. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) owns Fashion District Philadelphia.