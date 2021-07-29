DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT — DT Midstream Inc. (NYSE: DTM), a natural gas pipeline, storage and gathering provider, will open a new corporate headquarters within Bedrock’s Ally Detroit Center downtown. DTM is slated to occupy 26,000 square feet on the 29th floor beginning in November. The office space will accommodate up to 84 employees and will be home to the company’s executive leadership team. The Detroit headquarters will oversee assets in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, New York, Louisiana and Texas. DTM completed its spinoff from DTE Energy on July 1.