NEW YORK CITY — Dubin & Co. LP has signed a 10,777-square-foot office sublease at 450 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The private investment firm is relocating its headquarters from 55 Hudson Yards to the entire 25th floor of the building. Ben Friedland and Taylor Scheinman of CBRE represented Dubin & Co. LP in the sublease negotiations. The sublandlord was an undisclosed financial services firm. SL Green owns 450 Park Avenue.