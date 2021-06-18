Dubner Properties Completes $4M Redevelopment of Monarch Gardens Office, Retail Property in South Florida

MIRAMAR, FLA. — Dubner Properties has completed $4 million in renovations to Monarch Gardens, an office and retail property in Miramar. Construction firm Origin Construction, G3 Architecture Interiors Planning and engineering firm Kamm Consulting led the renovation project. Gibraltar Realty & Management oversaw the property’s renovation and will provide property management and owner’s representative services.

The Monarch Gardens upgrades include a complete renovation of the main lobby, common areas and bathrooms, which include the installation of modern, touchless fixtures. The project included construction of three speculative office suites, as well as buildouts for incoming tenants such as Strayer University and Spectrum Brands. Within the office tower, ownership also installed bipolar ionization systems intended to slow or stop the spread of airborne pathogens such as the coronavirus. The property now features Class A office space as a result of the renovation.

Monarch Gardens features 54,000 square feet of office space and 41,000 square feet of retail space at the street level. The mixed-use property has a tenant roster of Dollar Tree, Strayer University, APX Engineering and Spectrum Brands. Office spaces are available between 2,700 to 7,500 square feet. The property also offers office parking with a ratio of five spaces per 1,000 square feet. The retail component currently has 13,000 square feet available for lease. Space options range from 1,200 to 10,000 square feet.

Katie Fernandez-Espinosa and Rafael Romero of JLL are overseeing the retail and office leases at the property. For the retail portion of the property, the JLL leasing team is seeking complementary retail and restaurant concepts that would cater to the building’s workforce, such as cafes and restaurants serving breakfast and lunch menu options.