KANSAS CITY, MO. — Duck Donuts is opening a 1,500-square-foot shop at the Antioch Annex shopping center in Kansas City. The lease marks the Pennsylvania-based donut brand’s first location in Kansas City. Dan Sweeney of Curry Real Estate Services represented ownership on an internal basis. Duck Donuts plans to open in late February. The company began franchising in 2013 and now maintains more than 130 locally owned and operated shops across the country.