EWING, N.J. — Duck Duck Tooth Pediatric Dentistry has signed a 3,900-square-foot retail lease in Ewing, located just outside of Trenton. The space is located within the 355,000-square-foot Capitol Plaza shopping center, which is anchored by Marshall’s, Save A Lot, Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree and dd’s Discounts. Fred Younkin of Levin Management Corp. represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Jon Porter of CARR represented the tenant.