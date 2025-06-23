Monday, June 23, 2025
14434-14480-Sherman-Way-Van-Nuys-CA
DaVita and El Gallo Giro are tenants at the two-tenant retail property at 14434-14480 Sherman Way in Van Nuys, Calif.
Duckhorn Partners Sells Two-Tenant Retail Property in Van Nuys, California

by Amy Works

VAN NUYS, CALIF. — Duckhorn Partners has completed the disposition of a two-tenant retail property located at 14434-14480 Sherman Way in Van Nuys. Sherman Way 26 Properties LLC, a local private investor, acquired the asset for $11.4 million. Alex Kozakov and Pat Wade of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Situated on 1.2 acres in the San Fernando Valley, the 18,296-square-foot property was built in 1995 and offers 70 parking spaces. A national healthcare provider and El Gallo Giro, a regional restaurant chain, both occupy the property under long-term triple-net leases.

