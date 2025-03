HOUSTON — Locally based operator Duckstache Hospitality has opened three new restaurants at Autry Park, a 14-acre mixed-use development located northwest of downtown Houston. Bar Doko and Doko are both Japanese concepts that total 66 seats and opened in late 2024 and February 2025, respectively. Annam is a French-Vietnamese restaurant that also opened in February. A partnership between Hanover Co. and Dallas-based retail owner-operator Rebees owns Autry Park.