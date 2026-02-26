Dude Perfect Opens 80,000 SF Headquarters, Entertainment Facility in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — Sports and comedy entertainment group Dude Perfect has opened an 80,000-square-foot headquarters and entertainment facility in Frisco. Known as DPHQ3 and designed by Tangram Interiors, the space features private offices, open desking areas, a café, lounges, phone booths and communal hubs. In addition, the facility doubles as an athletic playground via an NBA-sized basketball court, 45-yard turf field and a golf simulator. Founded in 2009 by five Texas A&M University graduates, Dude Perfect first began exploring plans for such a facility in North Texas in 2022.