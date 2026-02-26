Thursday, February 26, 2026
In addition to different styles of offices and workstations, as well as athletic facilities, Dude Perfect's new headquarters and entertainment facility in Frisco has hidden features like a secret candy room and a slide tucked behind a bookshelf. These elements reflect the playful identity that Dude Perfect is known for, according to the design team.
Dude Perfect Opens 80,000 SF Headquarters, Entertainment Facility in Frisco

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — Sports and comedy entertainment group Dude Perfect has opened an 80,000-square-foot headquarters and entertainment facility in Frisco. Known as DPHQ3 and designed by Tangram Interiors, the space features private offices, open desking areas, a café, lounges, phone booths and communal hubs. In addition, the facility doubles as an athletic playground via an NBA-sized basketball court, 45-yard turf field and a golf simulator. Founded in 2009 by five Texas A&M University graduates, Dude Perfect first began exploring plans for such a facility in North Texas in 2022.

