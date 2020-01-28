Duke Completes Development of 154,000 SF Spec Warehouse in O’Hare Submarket

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Duke Realty has completed the development of a 154,000-square-foot warehouse at 901 Chase Ave. in Elk Grove Village. The speculative building features a clear height of 32 feet, 32 exterior docks, two drive-in doors and office space. The eight-acre site includes parking for 25 trailers and 114 cars. Brian Colson and Brian Pomorski of Avison young are marketing the project for lease.