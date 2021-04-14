Duke Health Opens $102.4M Behavioral Healthcare Facility in Durham

The Duke Behavioral Health Center North Durham project includes an expansion of the hospital’s emergency department, which has been moving into the new space on a rolling basis as construction is completed. (Photo from Duke Health)

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Health has opened a newly built center at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham that services behavioral therapy patients. The new center plans to combine the behavioral health services that had been offered separately at Duke University and Duke Regional hospitals. The facility, known as Duke Behavioral Health Center North Durham, cost $102.4 million to build.

The Duke Behavioral Health Center North Durham project also includes an expansion of the hospital’s emergency department, which has been moving into the new space on a rolling basis as construction is completed. The new behavioral health services at the facility include 42 private inpatient rooms with two courtyards; 18 private treatment spaces in the emergency department with a courtyard; 30 outpatient clinic rooms; and electroconvulsive therapy. The new addition increases capacity from 36 to 49 treatment rooms.

Construction started inside in the hospital in March 2018. The public entrance that had recently been near Cancer Services opened yesterday at its permanent location off Crutchfield Street, adjacent to the main hospital building.